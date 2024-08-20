Giant Rats Plague Pakistan’s Parliament

Pakistan’s parliament is facing an unusual problem that has nothing to do with its politicians. The building has become infested with large rats, which have been terrorizing new staff and turning offices into overnight “marathon” tracks.

The extent of the issue became apparent when an official committee requested meeting records from 2008. Upon collection, it was discovered that many of the records had been severely gnawed by the rats.

“The rats on this floor are so huge that even cats might be afraid of them,” admitted National Assembly spokesman Zafar Sultan.

The infestation is now so severe that an annual budget of 1.2 million rupees ($4,300; £3,300) has been allocated to eradicate the rats from Pakistan’s halls of power. Most of the rats are concentrated on the first floor, which not only houses the office of the Senate opposition leader but also hosts most political party meetings and standing committees. The proximity of a food hall to this area may be contributing to the problem.

The rats typically remain hidden during the day, only emerging in the evening after people have left, turning the area into their personal racetrack. “The staff posted there are now used to this, but if someone comes here for the first time, they get scared,” commented a National Assembly official.

To address the issue, advertisements have been placed in several Pakistani newspapers seeking a pest control company to help deal with the rats. So far, only two companies have expressed interest in the job.