Gibbs suggests how Babar can improve his strike rate

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam is arguably the best all-format batter in world cricket right now but the 27-year-old had a poor Asia Cup where he only scored 68 runs in six innings.

Another point of concern for Pakistan in T20Is is the strike rate of the opening duo, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam.

Former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs, who was also the head coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 6, has advised Babar Azam on how he can improve his strike rate.

While quoting Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim’s opinion on the Rizwan-Babar strike rate, Gibbs wrote: “If Babar adds one or two more attacking options to his game, his strike rate will improve and be even more effective.”

Babar mostly relies on classic shots and doesn’t play with a high-risk intent. Gibbs’ advice might help Babar as if he starts going for a few high-risk adventurous strokes, it will open up more run-scoring avenues for him.