APP22-221120 GILGIT: November 22 – A large number of ladies standing in a queue at polling station to cast their votes during Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri

GILGIT: A large number of ladies standing in a queue at polling station to cast their vote during Gilgit-Baltistan’s GBLA-3 Gilgit-III constituency election on November 22, 2020. APP Photo.

The Frontier Post / November 22, 2020
Posted in