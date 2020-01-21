Gilgit: Pakistan Army rescues 22 students stranded

F.P. Report

GILGIT: Pakistan Army on Tuesday has rescued twenty-two students of a private university from snow-hit Rattu in Gilgit after five days.

Students had arrived in Gilgit for skiing where they got stranded owing to heavy snow and landsliding.

The university (Lahore University of Management Sciences) approached Pakistan Army for help after which Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed the rescue teams for immediate helicopter lifting of the stuck students.

All students, including thirteen males and nine females, have reached Rawalpindi and are on way to their homes.