Gill breaks Yousuf’s record with 632 runs in England series

MANCHESTER (Agencies) : Shubman Gill has rewritten the record books, overtaking Pakistan’s Mohammad Yousuf to become the highest-scoring Asian batter in a Test series on English soil.

The Indian skipper reached the milestone during the fourth Test at Old Trafford, taking his tally to 632 runs surpassing Yousuf’s 631 from the 2006 tour.

Gill, who assumed Test captaincy on May 24, needed just 13 runs in India’s second innings to eclipse the record. He reached the landmark in the second session of Day 4 and remains unbeaten on 87, anchoring a 174-run partnership with KL Rahul (78), as India closed the day on 174/2, still trailing England by 137 runs.

The 25-year-old has been in sensational form, having already scored three centuries in the series, all in his first two Tests as captain. Now, he is closing in on Virat Kohli’s 655-run record, the highest by an Indian captain in a Test series against England, set during the 2016 home campaign.

Gill’s performance also sets a new benchmark for Asian batters in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia). His 632 runs are now the most by any Asian in a single series in these conditions, eclipsing legends like Rahul Dravid and Kohli.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal still holds the all-time Asian record against England with 712 runs during the 2024 home series, Gill’s exploits in England have carved out a unique place for him in cricket history.

With the Test series finely poised and multiple records within reach, India’s hopes now rest on the shoulders of Gill and Rahul as they head into a tense final day at Old Trafford.