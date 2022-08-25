Gill files bail plea in court in sedition case

ISLAMABAD (INP): Senior Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, who is currently in Islamabad Police custody in connection with questioning about his anti-Pakistan Army remarks during a talk show on a private TV channel, on Thursday filed a bail application in the sessions court.

The PTI leader, in his application, said that those who filed the case against him did so with a mala fide intent and out of political grudge. “My statement was twisted to implicate me in a false case,” he said, adding, “I am a professor and teach at foreign universities. And there was no justification for inserting the sections in the case registered against me.”

Therefore, Gill added, his bail application was accepted. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022), a district and sessions court in Islamabad had rejected the police’s request for an extension in the physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, who had been arrested in connection with a sedition case registered against him.

Rejecting the police’s request for extension in the physical remand of Shahbaz Gill, the court of a judicial magistrate sent him to Adiala Jail on judicial remand. The Islamabad police had on Tuesday August 9, 2022 arrested the PTI leader from the limits of Banigala police station after he made some seditious remarks against the Pakistan Army during a talk show on a private TV channel. Sources said that the police later registered the case against Gill under sections that included using derogatory remarks against sensitive state institutions. He was taken into custody from outside Imran Khan’s residence at Banigala Chowk of the federal capital. The Islamabad police after arresting the PTI leader shifted him to an unknown place.

