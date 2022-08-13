Gill files plea seeking post arrest bail

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Imran Khan’s chief of staff Shahbaz Gill on Saturday submitted a petition to a sessions court in Islamabad seeking his post-arrest bail. Gill filed his petition through PTI lawyers Faisal Chaudhry and Ali Bukhari.

In his petition, he said that the government registered a case against him to settle political scores with the PTI. He stated that the police could not prove any allegation against him during investigation. A false FIR has been lodged for political gain, the petitioner said pleading with the court to accept his post-arrest bail.

