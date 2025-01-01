Gill hits ton as India cruise to victory over Bangladesh

DUBAI (Agencies): Shubman Gill scored a superb unbeaten century after Mohammed Shami took 5-53 as India began their Champions Trophy campaign with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Set a modest target of 229 to win, Gill batted through and finished on 101 from 129 balls as India cruised to victory with 3.3 overs to spare. India made a brilliant start in Dubai as they reduced Bangladesh to 35-5 halfway through the ninth over.

Shami took two wickets and spinner Axar Patel had two in two balls before captain Rohit Sharma dropped a regulation catch at slip to deny him a hat-trick.

Bangladesh avoided further humiliation thanks to a superb stand of 154 between Tawhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali. It was slow going for large parts but the pair, who stayed together for 34 overs, kicked on after each passed 50.

Shami eventually broke the stand when he removed Jaker for 68, becoming the quickest man to 200 ODI wickets in terms of balls bowled in the process, and went on to complete his sixth five-wicket haul in one-day internationals.

Hridoy brought up his maiden ODI century from 114 balls before he was the last man out with two balls of the innings remaining.

The India chase got off to a swift start with Rohit making a quickfire 41 and Gill soon into his work to put the 2013 winners in command. Bangladesh fought hard through the middle overs and will rue a dropped catch by Jaker to give KL Rahul a life – had it been taken India would have been five down with 64 runs still needed.

But Gill batted with great poise in a chanceless knock, mixing stylish shots with the requisite resolve to ensure India were never truly concerned.

The 25-year-old eased his way to an eighth ODI century from 129 balls and it was left to Rahul to seal the win with a six hoisted over deep backward square.

Stunning start sets up India victory

India came into the Champions Trophy as strong favourites and nothing that occurred in Dubai suggested that judgement will need reassessing any time soon. After all, India are a team capable of essentially wrapping up a 100-over match inside nine overs as they did in Dubai.

They let Bangladesh off the hook somewhat from 35-5 but for all Hridoy and Jaker’s valiant efforts, the situation never got away from India. The chase did not go entirely according to plan either but, again, a fast start had put them in control and, despite the odd misstep, there was no sense that Bangladesh were ever really going to wrestle that from them.

With both bat and ball, India’s quality – and the depth of that quality – is such that it only needs one or two to really perform for them to became incredibly tough to beat.

On this occasion, it was Gill and Shami – the former coolly steering the chase after the latter’s fine efforts with ball in hand. Shami not only reached 200 ODI wickets, he also overtook to Zaheer Khan to become India’s leading wicket-taker in men’s ICC tournaments.

Even after the best part of a year out through injury, the 34-year-old seamer remains a man India can rely on when the big events come around. That the same could be said of the majority in India’s squad is what makes them such a formidable team.

They were far from perfect but India are off to a winning start and remain the team to beat.