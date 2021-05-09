Gina: US has a ‘long way to go to recover from the pandemic’

WASHINGTON DC (Agencies): Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in the wake of an April jobs report that widely missed economists’ projections that the U.S. has “a long way to go to recover from the pandemic.”

Raimondo told host John Dickerson on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the report shows that “so many Americans are still struggling.” “I think we have a long way to go to recover from the pandemic. There are so many Americans still struggling, 8 million fewer jobs and they were pre-pandemic, so you know, we are working very hard,” Raimondo said.

The April jobs report, which was released last Friday, showed that U.S. businesses added just 266,000 new jobs over the course of the month, roughly 1 million fewer that economists had projected.

Raimondo said on Sunday that she met with last week with President Biden, who is making “bold moves” to help the economy and American workers. “In fact, we had a meeting with the president on Friday and that was his direction to us, which is we are making bold moves, but there’s a long way to go and we have to be there to help Americans find jobs,” Raimondo continued.

Raimondo also admitted that the U.S. has “fallen behind with our investments in the economy,” specifically focusing on struggling women.

“The reality is, we have fallen behind with our investments in the economy, and people are still struggling. Women in particular, still struggling to find affordable childcare, to break down some of the barriers necessary to find a job, to have access to the skills they need to get a good job,” Raimondo said.