Girl injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An 18-year-old girl was injured when the Indian security forces opened unprovoked firing on a Pakistani village in the Chirikot Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the Pakistan Army, Ansa (18) was injured critically when the Indian security forces intentionally targeted the civilian population across the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian Army used heavy weaponry and mortar shells in the firing.

The ISPR said the Pakistan Army responded well in time and targeted Indian check-posts.