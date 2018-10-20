Girl jumps out of speeding cab in Karachi, driver ‘collared’

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A girl jumped out of a speeding cab at Shahrah-e-Faisal, complaining that the driver was misbehaving with her.

It is reported that the cab was owned by one of the popular ride-hailing apps.

According to details, incident occurred near Karachi’s Gora Kabrastan, where a girl jumped out of the car and sustained injuries.

People on the road caught the driver seconds after the incident, while the girl alleged that the driver of the cab was misbehaving with her.

Among a few others, two major ride-hailing apps are operating in Karachi. One of them, Uber, had launched its service in the metropolis in 2016.

According to the company, Uber drivers use their own personal cars. As of August 2016, the service was available in over 66 countries and 507 cities worldwide. The Uber app automatically calculates the fare and transfers the payment to the driver.

At the day of launch, the international ride-hailing service had announced free-trip around Karachi for the first week.

“We are thrilled to announce uberGO is now available in Karachi, connecting Pakistan’s largest city to safe, reliable, and affordable rides,” Uber said on its website at the time of launch.

