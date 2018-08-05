Girl killed by stray kite string in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A ten-year-old girl was killed on Sunday by a stray kite string in the Liaquatabad area of Karachi.

The girl named Tayabba was going on a motorcycle with her father, when a stay metal kite string got entangled around her neck near the Gharifabad underpass in Liaquatabad.

Her brother said the incident occurred near Essa Nagri. The family tried to remove the string from Tayabba’s neck but could not succeed.

He said that his sister was rushed to the nearest hospital, but faced immense hurdles due to the presence of unauthorised markets of sacrificial animals in the area. He said their ambulance was struck in a traffic jam due to a cattle market near the hospital.

He also demanded that strict action must be taken against the manufacturers of the metal kite string like in Punjab. The string has been banned in Punjab after several incidents leading to the loss of precious lives.

Police have started further investigations to find out who was flying a kite in the area and where the string originated from.

The presence of unauthorised cattle markets is a nuisance in many areas of the city. Local authorities have also been unable to take any action against them.

