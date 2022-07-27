QALA-I-NAW (Pajhwok): A number of students of two public institutes in western Badghis province are concerned at a halt to lessons and want the government to reopen their institutes at the earliest possible.

There are two government institutes (agriculture and administration & accounting), where 230 female students were studying before the fall of the previous government.

With both institutes closed, many girl students in the province are worried about their future. They say their fate remains uncertain.

Fawzia, a student of 2nd semester of management and accounting, expressed grave concern over the closure of her institute.

She said: “It is really unpleasant for me; it’s been one year that our remains closed.”

Fawzia noted with pain the closure of the institute and girls’ inability to study. She urged the authorities to open the institutes and universities for girls.

She said despite her weak financial position and social problems, she had graduated from school. She wants to pursue higher education but due to the closure of the institute, she could not translate her wish into a reality.

Bibi Gul, who was recently enrolled in the first semester at the agriculture institute, could not attend even a single class due to recent developments in the country. She said girls reserved the right to increase their education level and continue attending lessons.

She added many other higher or semi-higher educational centers were open but their institutes were still closed. The closure is worrisome for girls and their families.

Bibi Gul urged the Islamic Emirate: “Let us complete our education, because seeking knowledge is the duty of every male and female.”

Adela Kabir, one of female lecturers at a university, believed the closure of educational institutions for girls would cause them serious mental and emotional stress.

She remarked suspending this process was not in the interest of any member of society. It affected not only women, but the entire society, she explained.

She hoped the problem would be resolved as soon as possible and girls would be able to continue their studies.

Mohammad Ewaz Ghairat, head of technical and vocational education in the province, said they were awaiting instructions of the Taliban’s Supreme Leader) regarding the reopening of the institutes for girls.

According to Ghairat, they have been given no written or verbal instructions for the reopening of the institutes for girls. He believed a decision in this regard would be taken soon.

