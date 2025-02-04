Girls hope for schools to reopen next year

KABUL (TOLONews): Some female students and university students have once again called for the reopening of schools and universities in the country.

These girls have expressed hope that the doors of education will reopen for them in the coming year.

Nazila, who turned to learning painting and the English language after being deprived of education in the tenth grade, told TOLOnews: “My request of the Islamic Emirate in the coming year is to open the school doors for all girls.”

“My request of the Islamic Emirate is to decide in the coming year to open university doors for girls because girls have the right to education in this country,” stated Manizha, a university student.

On the other hand, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has stated that over the past three years, more than 1.5 million girls in Afghanistan have been deprived of education.

The United Nations has emphasized that the existing barriers to education in Afghanistan must be removed.

“In Afghanistan, the ban on girls’ secondary education is now in its 3rd year.1.5 million out-of-school teenage girls are being denied their right to learn. This violation must end,” OCHA added.

The interim government has recently not commented on whether schools and universities in the country will reopen or not; however, some Islamic Emirate officials have occasionally criticized this issue.

“Education and schooling are the rights of Afghan girls based on Sharia and customary laws. The ban on Afghan girls’ education has negative consequences that affect not only individuals but also society,” said a Faryal Sayeddzada, a women’s rights activist.

The uncertainty surrounding female students continues as girls above the sixth grade in Afghanistan have been banned from attending school for more than three years now with a prohibition that remains in effect.