Girls prove their mettle at science, art exhibition

Rafiullah Mandokhail

ZHOB: The second Science, Arts and Culture Exhibition held here at Government Girls’ Degree College, where dozens of models and paintings were put on display. The girl students earned appreciation by presenting different models.

Deputy Commissioner Shehak Baloch, who inaugurated the exhibition flanked by principal of the college Rubina Mukhtar, Prof. Alla-ud-Din Lawoon and college staff took round of the colorful exhibition and appreciated the exhibits on display. The brilliant students entertained the visitors keenly taking interest in getting knowledge with the help of models and projects put on display at the exhibition. Carbon sital, bio gas plant, cement factory, dam project, nervous system and solar energy system were some of the models and projects prepared and displayed at the exhibition. The model of waterfall prepared by the Islamic studies students remained the center attraction for the visitors.

Principal Rubina Mukhtar said on the occasion that holding the exhibition was aimed at highlighting the talents of the students. The exhibition featured dozens of models and the students received great applause that will definitely boost their confidence. Deputy Commissioner Shehak Baloch while addressing the students said that the girls’ at GGDC are not less than boys. The enthusiasm he witnessed was wonderful.

“The students showed off their artistic skills and displayed their knowledge of science and arts through various projects, they not only put up impressive projects but also explained them effectively, DC said. He urged the college administration to organize such creative activities also in future, so that the students could grasp new concepts. The exhibition concept would be expanded to other colleges and school level in the district. The Deputy Commissioner gave a prize of Rs. 50,000 to the participating students and distributed prizes among the position holder students.