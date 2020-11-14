Giving impetus to arms race

Capitalizing on creating the myth of Iran’s hegemony in the Arabian Gulf, and Saudi-Iran rivalry, the United States is pushing an ambitious agenda of massive measure arms sale to Arab countries and Israel. It merits mention that oil-rich Arab countries had foot the bill of billions of dollars of illegal US aggression against Iraq in 1991 and 2003.

US state department has confirmed that assistant secretary of state for political and military affairs R. Clark Cooper is visiting United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Israel to meet with US Regional partners and hold discussions on expanding security cooperation and defense trade, apparently for enhancing shared security but in fact encircling Iran.

Although, UAE has recognized Israel, yet US Senate has sought for guarantees for Israel from the State Department. The State department has been asked to certify the pending sale of F-35 multi-role, joint-strike fighters to UAE as to whether these fighter planes will not threaten Israel’s military edge over its now friendly Arab countries, or the availability of these plans with UAE will not expose its technology vulnerable to China and Russia. UAE has no defense relations with Russia and China, hence, the access to technology and weapon systems of these fighter aircrafts seems a remote possibility.

The bi-partisan senate appropriation committee raised a potential hurdle on Nov 10 against the sale fifty F-35’s, worth $10.4 Billion, 18 MQ-9B’s worth $2.97 billion and $10 Billion worth of air to ground munitions. Is it not an insult to the newly cultivated love between UAE and Israel? Still, the former is marked in red by the US legislature. UAE hosts about 4,000 American Troops for the avowed purpose to fight Al-Qaeda in the region, notwithstanding the fact that its military has desperately failed in Afghanistan to accomplish this job against the amorphous enemy.

Saudi Arabia is another leading purchaser of American Defense Systems in the Middle East, who is acquiring military hardware of $126 billion inactive government-government sales and $8.2 billion through direct commercial sales. Saudi Arabia has allowed Israel to operate passenger flights from its airports including Makkah.

According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute report released in March last year, the US has increased its dominance in the volume of International transfers of major arms. The largest arms exporting countries are the US, Russia, France, Germany and China who accounted for 75 Percent of the total volume of arms exports. The flow of major arms to the Middle East fast increased since 2009.

In the US, 13 percent of the workforce is directly employed in the defense production industry, in addition to significant indirect job opportunities. The elasticity of demand for employment in the defense production industry has always been greater as compared with civilian goods manufacturing industries.

Over the past 11 years, the Arm exports gap between the US and other exporters has widened. The arm exports from USA grew by 29 percent between 2009-2013 and 2014-2018. Its share of total global exports rose from 30 percent to 36 percent. Likewise, the gap between the two top arms exporters has tremendously increased as the quantum of major arms exports of US were 75 percent higher than Russia in 2014-2018, while they were 12 percent higher in 2009-2013. About 52 percent of US arms exports went to the Middle East. On the contrary, Arms exports from Russia decreased by 17 percent between 2009-2013 and 2014-2018 due to reduction in imports by India.

In the sale of major arms, the US is applying double standard, on one hand, it moved UNSC in August to extend arms sales embargo on Iran which was due to end on October 18 as envisaged in Iran’s Nuclear Deal of 2015. On the other hand, it is selling weapons of mass-destructions to its Arab allies and Israel. It may be recalled that the US opposed the sale of SS-400 Air Defense System to Turkey by Russia without any legal justification. The new arm sale deals with Arab countries and Israel will give momentum to the Arms race in the Middle East, compelling Iran and Turkey to acquire sophisticated weapon systems from Russia for enhancing their defense and offensive capabilities.