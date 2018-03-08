Gladiators defeat Sultans in a thriller

Monitoring Desk

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators defeated Multan Sultan by two wickets in a thrilling match which was played in Dubai on Wednesday night.

The 17th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 was played between the dominant on the point table, Multan Sultan and Quetta Gladiators.

Sultan set a target of 153 runs for the Gladiators with the help of Shoaib Malik brilliant innings of 65 runs of 43 balls but in vain.

In reply the Gladiators were also struggling and the wickets were keeps tumbling but luckily the score board was ticking. Shane Watson, Asad Shafiq, Rossouw and Rameez Raja were back to pavilion and none of them cross their individual score to 30 figure.

Umar Gul picks three wickets in the end overs and makes the match more thrilling and interesting however, Gladiators achieved the target on the second last ball of the match with the help Hasan Khan little cameo.

