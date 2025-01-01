Gladiators secure 80-run win over Zalmi

ISLAMABAD (APP): Openers Saud Shakeel and Finn Allen’s half-centuries while Abrar Ahmed’s four-wicket haul led Quetta Gladiators to an 80-run win over Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of HBL PSL X at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Quetta, after being asked to bat first, posted 216 for five in their 20 overs. The opening pair of Saud (59, 42b, 6x4s, 2x6s) and Allen (53, 25b, 5x4s, 4x6s) added 88 runs in just 7.1 overs, setting the tone for a big total.

Allen took on the Zalmi bowlers early, hitting 22 runs in an over off Sufyan Moqim before falling on the last ball of it.

Hasan Nawaz made 41 off 32 balls but got out to Alzarri Joseph. Saud was dismissed in the 16th over by Ali Raza, who claimed his maiden HBL PSL wicket.

Quetta finished strongly with Rossouw (21* off 10) and Mendis (35* off 14) scoring 44 runs in the last three overs.

In reply, Zalmi lost captain Babar Azam in the first over to Mohammad Amir. Abrar then dismissed Mohammad Haris and Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the same over to leave Zalmi reeling at 30 for three.

Saim Ayub scored a fighting fifty in his comeback game but was dismissed soon after reaching the milestone.

Hussain Talat struck 35 off 19 balls, including two sixes against Shoaib Malik, before falling to Usman Tariq.

The mystery spinner also removed Max Bryant on the next ball and ended with two wickets. Zalmi could only manage 136 in 15.1 overs.

Scores in brief: Quetta Gladiators: 216-3, 20 overs (Saud Shakeel 59, Finn Allen 53; Ali Raza 1-31, Sufyan Moqim 1-39).

Peshawar Zalmi: 136 all out, 15.1 overs (Saim Ayub 50, Hussain Talat 35; Abrar Ahmed 4-42, Mohammad Amir 2-11, Usman Tariq 2-26).