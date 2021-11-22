Global air champion, facts and fictions

Canadian portal Aeroemploi.com has compiled a list of countries with the most powerful Air Force on the Earth. According to the authors, the first place is occupied by the United States Air Force (USAF), which is armed with more than three thousand aircrafts of various high-tech modifications and advanced capabilities. It was said that the United States has the most equipped and technologically advanced fifth generation combat aircrafts with Stealth features, which no other air power has so far. The second position on the list was taken by the Russian Aerospace Forces with 1,900 aircraft. The third position was grabbed by Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) having the most advanced and competitive fleet of the modern airplanes and mighty bombers. The list of the most significant military aviation on the planet includes the Indian and Egyptian, Pakistani, Turkish and South Korean Air Forces. German’s Luftwaffe’s fleet of more than 400 aircrafts, took the tenth spot in the world ranking.

Today, a strong Air Force is a guarantor of a nation’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and aerial superiority in the modern age battlefield. Modern war begins with aerial attack, battles between aircrafts and missiles while only these weapons prove to be the decisive element in the victory of any nation. Similarly, air power plays a pivotal role in the success of ground and Naval forces during the war. Although the authors of the report only mentioned the numbers of the aircrafts owned by the different Air powers of the world, there are several other factors which determine the competence and superiority of any Air Force. These factors include quantity as well as quality of the aircrafts, training and morale of the pilots and other crew, rapid mobility, state of readiness, operational capabilities and operational efficiency, self-sufficiency as well as ratio of successful operations against the adversary during the war. The fire power along with capability of handling and delivering nuclear weapons is the most important factor in modern aerial warfare.

In fact, The US has the largest and state of the art aircrafts fleet including fifth generation aircrafts such as F-22 and F-35 along with long range heavy bombers such as B-2, B-1 and B-52. The United States must be the global air champion because of its unlimited defense budget, massive spending in R&D and production of the latest military hardware over the last several decades. Despite huge military spending, the US Air Force did not take part in an aerial battle alone against any potent enemy after WWII, whereas USAF tested its latest technology against weak nations like Iraq and Afghanistan and gunned down its enemies with the help of NATO and other allies.

Historically, there are three air powers who successfully established complete supremacy against their adversaries during the armed conflicts and those were German Luftwaffe during WWII, Israeli Air Force in the Arab-Israel war of 1967, and Pakistan Air Force during Indo-Pak war of 1965. However, later two militaries remained less active due to settlement of their rivalries or otherwise, whereas Pakistan Air Force had proved its worth against its eternal enemy during Operation Swift Retort in February 2019. Although numbers are very important in present day battle, however, the world has no alternative of valor so far.