Global air travel boosts 9.1% in June

(AA): Global air passenger demand grew 9.1% year-on-year in June with all regions seeing a hike as the peak Northern summer travel season began, according to International Air Transport Association (IATA) data released on Wednesday.

Total air passenger capacity, measured in available seat kilometers, increased 8.5% at an annualized pace in June, the association said.

International traffic rose 12.3% from the prior year in June while domestic passenger demand increased 4.3%.

Pointing to the June load factor of 85%, up 0.5 percentage points from last year, IATA Director General Willie Walsh said: “Operating with such high load factors is both good and challenging.”

In a separate statement on Tuesday, the IATA said global demand for air freight, measured in cargo ton-kilometers, surged 14.1% on an annual basis in July, making its seventh consecutive month of double-digit growth.