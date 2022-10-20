Global censure of India’s rights abuses

According to the media, UN Chief Antonio Guterres rebuked India over its human rights record during his visit to the South Asian nation. According to Guterres, being an elected member of the Human Rights Council, India has a responsibility to shape global human rights, and to protect and promote the rights of all individuals, including members of minority communities. Guterres stressed India to guard the values of its founding fathers Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru by condemning hate speech and unequivocally. According to him, India can make it possible by protecting the rights and freedoms of journalists, human rights activists, students, and academics. Guterres said that India’s voice on the global stage can only gain authority and credibility from a strong commitment to inclusivity and respect for human rights at home, and much more needs to be done to advance gender equality and women’s rights. UN Chief urged Indians to be vigilant and to increase their investments in inclusive, pluralistic, diverse communities and societies.

Modi led BJP government in India has exposed the fragility of India’s so-called Secularism through utmost regression, accelerated hate speech and prosecution of minorities after coming into power in 2014. The government’s critics including Political activists, media persons, civil society leaders, Intelligensia, academics as well as poets and authors risked politically motivated harassment, tax raids, prosecutions and online coercion throughout the past years. The global human rights organizations incluidng Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnsty International (AI) briefly documented the BJP government’s decisions and policies that discriminated agaisnt the miniorities particularly over 200 million strong Muslim population in the country. The Modi government has turned a blind eye from the filiciation of Muslims by BJP and RSS supporters while Indian Police failed to control organized mob violence against Muslims and targeted attacks agaisnt government ciritcs by the Hindu nationalist groups across India. Unfortunately, BJP extremist policies and patronage of violent groups had converted India into a radical Hindu state, whereas India’s founding fathers and Independence heros who laid the foundation of a secular India, are now being considered as stigma by the supporters of Akhand Bharat.

The global human rights organizations have been continuously highlighting state suppression and human rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Nagaland and other multiple states while maltreatment of low caste Hindu dalits, Christians and other minorities are common in Modi’s India. Ironically, Modi governemnt has introduced several inhumane and controversial legislations which promoted discrimination, reduced space for ethnic and religous minorities and curtailed peoples’ right to fair trial and diminished public beleif in Country’s judiciary. Unfortunately, BJP government had always acted violently against sane voices from with in the country while it always tried to discredit the reports of global human rights defenders regarding depleting state of human rights and religious freedoms in its country.

Presently, UN Secretary General has raised the grave issue of human rights abuses and expressed dissatisfaction over worst state of religious freedoms in India. Guterres’s remarks are a mirror’s reflections of Modi’s radicial ideology and extremist policies, exposed India’s fake secularism and failed democracy, which merits a responsbile and sincere review of current state of affairs and its wider effects in India and broader South Asian region. In fact,if Indian leadership fails to assess the gravity of the situation and could not pause state sponsored high-handedness agaisnt its minoities, no one could prevent the collapse of the world’s self-claimed largest democracy.