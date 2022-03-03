Global concerns about safety of Ukraine’s nuclear plants

Recently, the IAEA board of governors met in Vienna to discuss the nuclear safety, security, and safeguards implications of the situation in Ukraine. IAEA Director General Rafael M. Grossi stressed his continued concern about the conflict in Ukraine and any military or other action that could threaten the safety or security of Ukraine’s four operating nuclear power plants and other nuclear facilities including the Chernobyl nuclear site. According to Grossi, he had called for restraint from all measures or actions that could jeopardize the security of nuclear and other radioactive material, and the safe operation of any nuclear facilities in Ukraine. Mr. Grossi noted that the concerned people are continuing to operate, regulate, inspect, and assess the nuclear facilities in Ukraine under extraordinary circumstances of an armed conflict causing serious challenges and threats and called on their safety and wellbeing to be guaranteed by those in control. The IAEA Chief said that Ukraine’s four nuclear reactors are producing electricity to satisfy half of the country’s energy needs and emphasized to both parties to ensure observance of the three main functions of nuclear safety systems including containment, control, and cooling.

The Russian Federation and Ukraine are in a ferocious armed conflict over the past several days and this battle has reached the areas where some of Ukraine’s nuclear installations are located. According to reports, the Russian military had gained the control of Chernobyl nuclear power plant after a gun battle with the Ukrainian military in the area, while missiles hit the two radioactive waste disposal sites and the radiation sensors had been hitting 60 times higher than usual to indicate the contamination level. According to the IAEA, it is not a very hazardous situation because of the explosion in the plant in 1986, hence there are genuine reservations that misconduct of any party could result in radioactive releases with grave consequences for the human and other creatures within and beyond the boundaries of Ukraine. The IAEA general conference in 1987 had adopted a resolution regarding the protection of nuclear installations against an armed conflict. Later, in 2009, 173 member States unanimously reaffirmed the General Conference resolution stating that any armed attack on and threat against nuclear facilities devoted to peaceful purposes constitutes a violation of the principles of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Statute of the Agency.

Presently, the International Atomic Energy Agency is actively working and is in contact with concerned authorities to ensure the protection and safety of Ukrainian nuclear facilities including nuclear fuel, material storage, and waste ponds in the country. IAEA’s Chief has informed the board of governors that the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine has asked the IAEA to ensure the safety of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant and other nuclear facilities in Ukraine amid an intensifying battle between Russia and Ukraine.

The international community is highly concerned about the situation around Ukraine and nuclear facilities in the country because a minor human error can plunge the whole world into a disastrous situation. Although IAEA is endeavoring for the safety of Ukrainian power plants, hence it is the prime responsibility of both warring nations to adopt a responsible behavior to protect their people and the global community from the life-threatening hazards of nuclear contamination through their actions.