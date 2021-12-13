Global epidemics and universal health coverage

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank Group had launched their reports on Universal Health Coverage on the eve of Universal Health Coverage Day. The evidence of the reports illustrate that the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to cease two decades of global advancement towards Universal Health Coverage. The organizations also revealed that more than half a billion people are being pushed into extreme poverty due to the massive financial burden of health services out of their own pockets. According to reports, the pandemic disrupted health services and exhausted countries’ health systems beyond their limits during their efforts to tackle the impact of COVID-19. While maximum resources had been devoted toward the pandemic, the immunization campaign went down and deaths from TB and malaria increased for the first time during the last ten years. The pandemic also prompted the worst economic crisis since the 1930s, while making it difficult for the people to pay for care. Both world bodies stressed the governments to strengthen the public spending on health and social services, and increase their focus on primary health care systems that can provide essential care to the public. The recent reports of the WHO and World Bank had warned that financial hardships are likely to become more intense as poverty grows, incomes fall, and fiscal constraints are intensifying, the governments will have to make tough choices to protect and increase health budgets. Both world institutions had offered a precautionary warning and guideposts to the world nations to combat the challenge and strive to build back better from COVID-19 to keep their populations safe, healthy, and financially secure.

In fact, the world economy had been smashed by the coronavirus pandemic with the spread of disease across the world during the initial months of 2020. The businesses, educational institutions and industrial activities were completely stopped due to imposition of lockdown for an unspecified period of time in most of the countries which halted all commercial, recreational, educational and social activities of the masses across the world. During the initial three months of the pandemic, millions of workers became jobless around the globe and their livelihood turned out to be dependent on the government’s stimulus or daily wage while health care became the primary responsibility of the governments or health insurance companies in the case of developed nations. The economies of third world countries were on the brink of collapse and survived due to timely provision of special credit packages by the World Bank and International Monetary Funds (IMF). According to reports, the World Bank Group had arranged over $157 billion to fight the health, economic, and social impacts of the pandemic, and presently aiming at further investment of $ 20 billion in 60 low and middle-income countries for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, and other arrangements to battle the pandemic. Similarly, the IMF also helped the countries through capacity building and provision of $ 650 billion as Special Drawing Grants to tackle the issue. After facing the unprecedented medical and financial impacts of the pandemic over the last several months, the global leaders are advocating for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) that will not only provide unrestricted health care facilities to their citizens but also help the governments to respond to any future epidemic in a better way.