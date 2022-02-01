Global financial cartel and world

The World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have announced, that their upcoming annual meetings in October 2022, would take place in Washington DC, instead of Marrakesh, Morocco, whereas Marrakesh will host the global meet up of world financial institutions during 2023. The World Bank and IMF made this decision in consultation with the Kingdom of Morocco due to the continuing surge in the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. The world bank is a global financial institution that works in 100 countries of the world. The Bank and its subsidiaries provide financing, advice, mediation, and other solutions to member countries to help address their financial and economic challenges. Similarly, based in Washington DC, the IMF works in more than 190 countries in the world for the promotion of global monetary cooperation, securing financial stability, facilitation of international trade, etc.

Both global financial institutions, the World Bank Group and the IMF were constituted by the 43 allied nations after world war-II at the Britten Wood Conference in the United States in 1944. The victorious powers formed two financial institutions, the world bank group, and the IMF to govern the world by way of controlling global liquidity while using the tools of loans and grants to the poor and developing nations. Both institutions are heavily influenced by the United States through various discriminatory policies aimed to promote the interests of powerful nations. The United States has veto power in the World Bank because of its huge share in the group’s assets while it possesses the largest voting right in the IMF decision-making process. The head of the World Bank is appointed by the US government while the IMF’s Chief represents the US’s allies. Both institutions are notorious due to their intolerant and politicized policies, however, the third world countries have no alternative to these institutions, so the poor nations easily fall into their trap. The World Bank and IMF casually hold their annual meetings in different countries around the world to project their globalism, however, their doctrines never alter with the change of location.