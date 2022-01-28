Global inflation pressures broadened on food and energy price gains

Jorge Alvarez and Philip Barrett

WASHINGTON DC: The chart of the week shows how surging energy costs have boosted inflation, especially in Europe, after fossil-fuel prices nearly doubled in the past year. Rising food prices have also helped to boost inflation.

Meanwhile, continuing supply ch-ain disruptions, clogged ports, logistics strains and strong demand for m-erchandise have broadened these pr-ice pressures, especially in the US. H-igher imported goods prices have co-ntributed to inflation in some regions, including Latin America and the Caribbean.

Inflation is likely to remain elevated. Price gains this year will average 3.9 percent in advanced economies and 5.9 percent in emerging market and developing economies, before su-bsiding next year, according to our J-anuary World Economic Outlook update.

Assuming inflation expectations remain well-anchored and the pandemic eventually eases its grip, higher inflation should fade as supply chain woes ease, central banks raise interest rates, and demand tilts more toward services again instead of goods-intensive consumption.

Oil futures contracts indicate crude prices will rise about 12 percent this year as natural gas prices climb about 58 percent. Such increases for both commodities would be considerably less than their gains last year, and would likely be followed by falling prices in 2023 as supply-demand imbalances ease further.

Similarly, food prices are likely to climb at a more moderate pace of ab-out 4.5 percent this year and decline next year—after a rise of 23.1 percent last year, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organ-ization. This should ease spending pr-essures for millions of people around the world, especially in countries with lower incomes.

Such burdens fall most heavily on residents of emerging and low-inco-me nations, where food typically m-akes up a third to half of consumer s-pending. That share is smaller in ad-vanced economies, such as US, wh-ere food accounts for less than one-seventh of household shopping bills.