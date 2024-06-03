Global life expectancy up 5 years by 2050, health quality uncertain

ISTANBUL: Scientists have announced that the estimated life expectancy worldwide is expected to increase by nearly five years between 2022 and 2050. According to a new study, one of the significant findings is that despite the increase in life expectancy, these years may not be spent in good health.

The study, published in The Lancet, reveals that life expectancy globally is projected to increase by almost five years from 2022 to 2050, with an increase of 4.9 years in males and 4.2 years in females during these years. Consequently, the life expectancy for females is expected to rise from 76.2 years to 80.5 years, while for males, it will increase from 71.1 years to 76 years.

The Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Study 2021 examined risk factors in 204 countries. The research indicates that the highest increase in life expectancy will be observed in regions where life expectancy is currently lowest, potentially reducing the gap in life expectancy among countries.

Dr. Chris Murray, one of the authors of the study published in The Lancet, stated, “We found that alongside the overall increase in life expectancy, the inequality in life expectancy between regions will decrease.”

Scientists attribute this anticipated global increase to public health measures aimed at preventing cardiovascular diseases, COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

However, despite the anticipated increase in life expectancy, one of the significant findings of the new research is that these additional years may not necessarily be lived in good health. According to the study, the “healthy life expectancy” is projected to increase from 64.8 years in 2022 to 67.4 years in 2050, showing only a 2.6-year increase. This increase accounts for nearly half of the expected increase in life expectancy.

Courtesy: Dailysabah