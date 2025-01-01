Global Outrage as Trump Imposes Sanctions on ICC

Washington – A wave of international condemnation has erupted after former U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), a move seen as a direct assault on global justice. Governments around the world have criticized the decision, warning that it undermines accountability for war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity.

The ICC, established over two decades ago, serves as an independent body to prosecute individuals responsible for the most heinous crimes. However, the U.S. has long had a contentious relationship with the court, and Trump’s latest actions have escalated tensions further—particularly as the ICC continues its probe into alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Sources indicate that the sanctions specifically target ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan, a British lawyer leading several high-profile investigations. The move is widely interpreted as an attempt to intimidate the court and derail ongoing cases that could implicate powerful figures.

“The ICC exists to ensure that no one is above the law,” said a European diplomat. “Sanctioning its officials is an attack on the very foundation of international justice.”

Governments across Europe, Latin America, and Africa have rushed to defend the ICC, reaffirming their commitment to upholding the rule of law. Human rights organizations have also decried the sanctions, warning that such actions could embolden war criminals and authoritarian regimes.

“The world cannot afford to let justice be dictated by political pressure,” said a spokesperson for Amnesty International. “If the U.S. can threaten an independent court for doing its job, then no institution is safe.”

Trump’s latest move adds to a series of diplomatic clashes over international accountability. The U.S. has historically resisted ICC jurisdiction over its citizens, but these sanctions mark an unprecedented escalation in its stance against the court.

Legal experts argue that such measures set a dangerous precedent, weakening global efforts to prosecute war crimes and hold leaders accountable. As world leaders push back against the sanctions, the coming weeks could determine whether the ICC can continue its work without political interference.

Source: The Guardian