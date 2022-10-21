Global rivalry and poor Filipinos

According to the media, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has endorsed the decision made by his predecessor to cancel a deal to buy 16 MI-17 Russian military heavy-lift helicopters and informed the media that his administration has secured an alternative supply of giant-size helicopters from the United States.

Accoridng to the details, Manila contracted a deal with Moscow for the purchase of 16 MI-17 Helicopters worth US $ 227 million last December and made an initial payment in January. However, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Philphinian government could not stand by its words and opted to scrap the deal due to the fears of western sanctions. Although, the decision was fundamentally made by Manila’s former ruler President Rodrigo Deturte that was recently endorsed by the incumbent government and also announced that Manila had made alternative arrangements to fulfill its dire military needs and purchased similar aircraft s from the United States.

The Republic of the Philippines is encountering unusual events and facing security challenges due to its geostrategic locations which lie in the heart of a looming global conflict in the South China Sea and broader Indo-Pacific region. The nation has common Sea borders with Taiwan, China, and Japan while it is facing tremendous pressure from the United States and its allies as well as China and Russia to join either of the opposing blocs in the emerging contours of a new cold war. Earlier, Russia and China provided substantial military assistance to South East Asian nation to overcome pro-Islamic State militancy in the country, while Manila struck a multi-billion defense deal with Moscow last year. On other hand, Manila is a treaty ally of the United States and has good trade and military ties with Washington.

The recent decision of the Philphinian government clearly indicates that Manila intends to side with the west or at least distancing itself from Russia due to fear of western sanctions. Moscow is unlikely to return Manila’s initial payment and will demand compensation for its fiscal and material damages, hence Filipinos will suffer a loss in either situation during this fight between the two bulls.