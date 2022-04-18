Global rivalry in the Arctic

A high-ranking official of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Nikolai Korchunov has said that Russia is concerned about the involvement of non-Arctic NATO states in the military activity of the alliance in the northern latitudes and perceives the risks of unintentional incidents with the NATO forces in the Arctic. According to him, regular NATO military exercises in the north of Norway do not contribute to security in the Arctic. While the recent 30 nations’ military activity in the Arctic is a matter of grave concern for Russia. The Russian Diplomat was of the view that the long-standing commitment of Stockholm and Helsinki to the policy of non-alignment with military alliances has been an important factor in the stability of Europe as a whole.

The security situation is deteriorating gradually in the region surrounding the Russian Federation primarily Eastern Europe, the Arctic, the Baltic region as well as in the Black Sea because most of Russia’s neighbors and the former Soviet Republics had joined the NATO alliance and Russian strategists perceive the presence of NATO’s troops in their backyard, as a serious threat for their national security, hence Russia reacts to these threats in different ways. Apparently, two other avenues are likely to be glare with Russia-West rivalry including the Arctic and Scandinavian regions. The Arctic region cannot be managed without Russia’s participation because Russia accounts for about 60% of the Arctic coast and more than half of the population in the region. However, Russia will surely react to the increased military activity of the North Atlantic Alliance in the Arctic, which will add to the already prevailing tension between the two parties. On another hand, Sweden and Finland have abandoned their independent policy and submitted their bids for NATO membership, while Russia has threatened to deploy nuclear weapons in the Scandinavian region, which is likely to intensify the battle in the coming days. In fact, the powerful nations have hegemonic plans that violate others’ sovereignty and disrupt the equilibrium of the Universe, therefore, influential nations must limit their desire so peace can survive in the world.