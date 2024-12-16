Global special Envoys condemn Taliban’s policies, call for inclusive Afghan dialogue

F.P. Report

GENEVA : Special Envoys and Representatives from 12 countries and the European Union convened in Geneva on December 16, 2024, to discuss Afghanistan’s ongoing humanitarian and political crises. Representatives from the United Nations, World Bank, and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also participated as observers.

In a joint statement, the delegates expressed grave concern over the Taliban’s December 2024 decision to ban women and girls from attending public and private medical training institutions. They warned that the ban would devastate Afghanistan’s fragile healthcare system and exacerbate the suffering of mothers and children. The representatives called for the immediate reversal of this and other discriminatory policies targeting women and girls.

The group also raised alarms over recent terrorist attacks in Kabul and the persistent threat of terrorism in Afghanistan. While acknowledging the Taliban’s efforts to address ISIS-K, they underscored the need for the group to take broader action in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2593.

The statement emphasized the importance of a credible and inclusive national dialogue to achieve long-term stability and called for adherence to recommendations outlined in UN Security Council Resolution 2721 (2023). The envoys encouraged the appointment of a UN Special Envoy for Afghanistan to mediate between Afghan stakeholders and the international community.

Commending the efforts of humanitarian organizations, the representatives reaffirmed the indispensable role of international NGOs in addressing Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis, with particular focus on vulnerable populations, including women, children, and minorities.

The meeting concluded with calls for enhanced regional cooperation, especially by neighboring and Muslim-majority countries, to address challenges such as terrorism and illegal migration. Switzerland was praised for hosting the consultations, and participants committed to future discussions on Afghanistan’s path to peace and stability.