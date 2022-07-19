Global Stratagem on climate change

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate change, Sherry Rehman has called on the global community for a clear re-set of the global climate agenda, equitable resourcing for the accomplishment of objectives, a comprehensive review of the objectives, and an accelerated pace of operationalization of pledges made by the different countries and organizations as well as new ambitions that address the needs of developing countries before the COP 27, scheduled to be held in November in Egypt. Sherry was addressing the Petersburg Dialogue on Climate Change in Berlin, Germany. According to her, a range of unprecedented events including heat waves, forest fires, glacial lake outburst floods, (GLOF) fast-approaching water scarcity torrential monsoon flooding, growing desertification and droughts, and rising sea levels had caused serious challenges to global environmental and survival of the living organisms in the universe. Sherry Rehman told the conference that all these changes have made Pakistan the ground zero of climate catastrophe where life on earth, water, and underwater has been impacted at exponential levels, making the country a perfect example of all the disasters that come with climate stress.

Pakistan a water deficient nation with tiny forests, extreme weather conditions coupled with unplanned development, and poor resource management has become highly vulnerable to climate change. Today, Pakistan’s extreme vulnerability to accelerated climate-induced events has exposed the country to multiple risks, while a lack of resources has further aggravated the problem. The disastrous effects of climate change have damaged agricultural productivity, livelihoods, human health, and economic stability and led to irreversible impacts including internal displacements and high GDP losses on annual basis.

In fact, climate change is a global issue and poses equal challenges to all nations across the globe. Presently, the survivability of all living organisms on the earth and human being from west to East and North to South are equally at risk, while the resource-rich nations have greater responsibility to share the burden of weak countries so this collective challenge can be dealt effectively. Therefore, the global community should set-asides its political differences and expedite collective efforts to combat this existential threat as its first and foremost duty.