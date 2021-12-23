Global support for the people of Afghanistan

The UN Security Council has passed a resolution moved by the United States, stating that the payment of funds for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan is not a violation of the previously adopted Security Council obligation for States to freeze the assets of the Taliban after designation as terrorist group by the UNSC under resolution 2255. According to details, the recent resolution had been adopted unanimously by the forum, which states the Security Council’s decision that humanitarian assistance and other activities aimed at meeting basic human needs in Afghanistan do not violate paragraph 1 (a) of UNSC resolution 2255. While providing a relief to the global community to undertake humanitarian assistance, trade and necessary cooperation in respect of urgent needs of Afghan people amid ongoing economic and humanitarian crisis in the country. While helping the people of Afghanistan, the Security Council urged the service providers to use judicious measures to minimize the financial benefits of those on the relevant sanctions lists including Taliban and Haqqani network. At the same time, the Security Council urged all parties to provide full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access for UN humanitarian personnel and other humanitarian organizations, regardless of gender, nationality or branch. According to reports, the Russian representative to the UN, called on the United States and other Western countries to unfreeze Afghan assets, otherwise Afghanistan will not get out of the crisis in the long term, and delay in this matter will threaten to further destabilize the country.

Presently, the Taliban ruled Afghanistan is passing through a critical humanitarian and economic crisis, which erupted in the country during recent months. According to UN agencies, currently 22.8 million people, about 60% Afghans are facing acute food shortage, while 3.2 million children and 700,000 pregnant and lactating women are at a serious risk of malnutrition. Due to the closure of the banking system in the country, business and trading activities are at halt, while thousands of Afghans residing abroad can’t send remittances to their families in Afghanistan.

The United States initiated the move at a global forum to help the people of Afghanistan, however at the same time; US Department of Treasury had issued 3 general licenses barring Taliban and Haqqani Network to conduct activities of any nature other than humanitarian assistance, rule of law and public service. In fact, the United States intends to help the people of Afghanistan during this difficult time but simultaneously it wants to resist Taliban and other militant groups from taking advantage of the situation. Presently, the global community has made the best choice to reduce the sufferings of the people of Afghanistan and positive outcome of these actions will be seen in the days to come.