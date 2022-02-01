GO announces salary increase

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO), Pakistan’s fastest growing oil marketing company has announced that it has decided to increase the salaries of its employees by up to 50%.

Making the announcement, CEO, Mr. Khalid Riaz stated that “GO is the fastest growing oil marketing company and as a responsible corporate citizen, and in response to the appeal by Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are implementing a revised salary structure that will involve increases of up to 50%. We are not only covering our own employees but will also ensure that our dealer partners and contractors do the same, a move that will impact more than 20,000 frontline workers.”

As a result of the initiative, it is expected that all the frontline workers associated with the company whether as direct employees or through contractors, will earn at least Rs. 30,000 per month. The company will bear the incremental costs of this revision. The company will also work with its dealer partners to ensure that the initiative is cascaded throughout the GO retail network. We expect this initiative to result in higher earnings for more than 100,000 people.

GO operates more than 950 retail outlets and has the 2nd largest upcountry storage network. The company also has the largest network of Company Owned Company Operated (COCO) retail outlets in the country with presence on M4 and M5 Motorways.