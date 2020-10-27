GO & Pakistan Post join hands to launch DFPO

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. (GO), the fastest growing Oil Marketing Company (OMC) in the country has inaugurated the first Digital Franchise Post Office (DFPO) by any OMC in collaboration with Pakistan Post at its COCO Lahore-2 retail outlet.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Khalid Riaz, CEO, GO and Mr. Asad Altaf, CEO, Pakistan Post Foundation Logistic Division (PPFLD).The newly inaugurated DFPO offers ease and convenience to customers who can avail courier, cargo and money transfer services by visiting GO’s retail outlets.

The DFPO will also be introducing Utility Bill Payments and Postal Insurance among other services in the near future. Under the MoU, GO and Pakistan Post plan to establish DFPOs at various retail outlets across Pakistan.