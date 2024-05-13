Gohar denies talks with anyone

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stated that the party did not receive any nod regarding negotiations and is not engaged in talks with anyone. He stressed the need for a transparent inquiry into the May 9 events.

Addressing the media in Rawalpindi, Barrister Gohar highlighted PTI’s view, expressing hope for a fair decision from the Supreme Court regarding reserved seats, excluding those acquired through electoral ‘robbery’. He blamed the political push behind the ongoing cases, lamenting the delay in their resolution and warning against the fabrication of additional charges. Barrister Gohar urged for timely decisions to ensure fairness.

Regarding the upcoming hearing related to reserved seats on April 8, he expressed optimism for a clear outcome by the law, expecting the Supreme Court to reinstate PTI’s reserved seats. Barrister Gohar highlighted PTI’s issuance of a white paper on the general elections. He clarified that PTI’s founder did not question the judiciary’s integrity but instead advocated for its strengthening. He reiterated the party founder’s call for the formation of a judicial commission to investigate election rigging.

Meanwhile, Amid back-to-back calls for reconciliation talks, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan has clarified that the expected dialogues will revolve around the release of incarcerated party founder Imran Khan and other detainees instead of striking a “deal”.

Imran’s aide made the key statement after meeting the former prime minister at Adiala Jail on Friday. Ali said that he waited too long to meet the party founder, adding that the people firmly standing with “Imran are facing difficulties” in the country. He said that they are ready to hold dialogues with anyone whether they are “political or other powers”. Elaborating on the genre of dialogues, he also said that they are not seeking any “deal” but are ready to hold dialogues.

Ali added that those who were willing to initiate talks would have to remove hatred against the PTI founder from their hearts. Additionally, he asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to “return the PTI’s mandate” and let the Imran-founded party do politics as the largest political party. The National Assembly lawmaker, who is among those loyal PTI leaders who stick to the former ruling party despite several politicians parted ways after the May 9 riots in 2022, said that all cases, including the Al-Qadir Trust case, against Imran were false.