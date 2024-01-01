Gohar: PTI picks Mian Aslam for CM Punjab slot

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has picked Mian Aslam as the party’s candidate for the slot of Punjab chief minister, Barrister Gohar Khan said Thursday.

At a press conference outside Adiala Jail, he said: “Our candidate for chief minister in Balochistan is Salaar Khan Kakar. In KP, Aqibullah Khan’s name has been selected for the speaker of the KP Assembly.”

Gohar added that the names of candidates for the National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker would be announced soon.

Barrister Gohar also announced countrywide peaceful protests on Feb 17 against the alleged eigging in the elections.

He said PTI workers will protest across Pakistan with Pakistani flags.

Barrister Gohar also refuted reports of forming a government with the PML-N, PPP and MQM-P.

“We have, as per instructions by Imran Khan, announced that there will be no power-sharing with these parties,” he said, adding that the politics of PTI was not for power-sharing but for the public.

“The PTI is doing politics for the protection of the public’s rights and believes in the supremacy of the mandate and democracy,” he added. “Therefore, we don’t believe in any power-sharing.”

“We will indulge in strong opposition until we get full mandate, but we are in the position to form governments in Punjab, KP and Centre,” Gohar said.

PTI leader Barrister Gohar Khan has urged the Election Commission of Pakistan and the judiciary to immediately fix the cases filed by the PTI and take notice of the “fake mandate”.

“Today we held a detailed meeting on the formation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa formation and even how to fight in federal and Punjab. We also spoke to Khan sahib over the elections. We believe that the PTI has won 180 seats according to the record.”

He said a party who could not win even 20 seats genuinely was being given the government.