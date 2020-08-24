Gol gappay, chicken biryani or jalebi? Ertugrul’s Halime Sultan reveals favorite Pakistani dish

Monitoring Desk

ANKARA: Turkish bombshell actress Esra Bilgiç, who starred as Halime Sultan in the hit TV series Resurrection: Ertugrul, tasted a variety of culinary delights to determine her favorite dish in Pakistani cuisine.

In a viral video circulating on social media, the Turkish actress is seen trying a bunch of popular Pakistani foods including “Gol Gappay, Chicken Karahi, Daal Chawal, Jalebi, and Chicken Biryani.”

“Chicken biryani is the best without a doubt,” Bilgic is heard revealing her favorite Pakistani food.

She also expressed that some of the dishes were a little too spicy for her taste and asked the crew for a glass of water.

Pakistan’s leading telecom company Jazz 4G hired Halime Sultan from Ertugrul – Esra Bilgic – as its brand ambassador.

Often described as the Turkish Game of Thrones, the hit TV series ‘Resurrection: Ertugrul depicts the 13th century Anatolia and tells the story before the establishment of the Ottoman Empire. It illustrates the struggle of Ertugrul Gazi, father of the empire’s first leader.

In just 20 days, since the series with Urdu dubbing started riding on the airwaves, PTV’s YouTube channel has registered exponential rise in its viewership with 2.1 million subscribers, shattering all previous records.

Courtesy: (Yenisafak)