Gold price declines by Rs.250

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.250 on Saturday and was sold at Rs.140,850 in the local market against its sale at Rs.141,100 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also declined by Rs.214 and was sold at Rs.120,756 against its sale at Rs.120,970 whereas prices of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs.110,693 against its sale at Rs.110,890.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1570 and Rs1346.02 respectively, All Sindh Jewellery Association reported.

The price of gold in international market increased by $4 and was sold at $1709 against its sale at $1705, the association reported.