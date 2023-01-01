Gold price decreases by Rs5,400 per tola

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Gold prices dropped significantly as Pakistani rupee made massive recovery against the US dollar after hitting the record low.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs5,400 to close at Rs229,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold dropped by Rs4,629 to settle at Rs196,331, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity surged by $7 to settle at $1,967 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,800 per tola and Rs2,400.54 per 10 grams, respectively.