Gold price gains Rs 100 to Rs 85,750 per tola

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 100 on Monday and was traded at Rs 85,750 per tola, as compared to Rs 85,650 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs 85 and was traded at Rs 73,517 against last closing of Rs 73,432.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.34.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $ 4 and was traded at $ 1458 against closing of $ 1462 on last trading day.