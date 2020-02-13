Gold price gains Rs 300, traded at Rs 90,650 per tola

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 300 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 90,650 as compared to Rs 90,350 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 257 and was traded at Rs 77,718 against last closing of Rs 77,461.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.33.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold gained $7 and was traded at $ 1573 against $1566, Karachi Sarafa association reported.