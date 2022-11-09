Gold price increased by Rs1200 per tola

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1200 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs153, 500 against its sale at Rs152,300, the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs1030 and was sold at Rs131,602 against Rs130, 572; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs120,635 against its sale at Rs119,692, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs50 to Rs1,660 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs42.87 to Rs1,423.18.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $36 and was sold at $1,708 against its sale at $1,672, the association reported. (APP)