Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Gold prices continued with the upward momentum as they surged to all-time high in domestic market amid record inflation in the country.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs500 to close at Rs225,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs429 to settle at Rs193,330, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity dropped by $19 to settle at $2,017 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the rate of silver declined by Rs80 per tola and Rs68.58 per 10 grams to close at Rs2,870 and Rs2,460.56, respectively.