Gold price increases by Rs7,800 per tola

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs7,800 and was traded at Rs328,800 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs321,000 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs6,688 to Rs281,893 from Rs275,205 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up by Rs6,131 to Rs258,411 from Rs252,280, respectively.

The price of per tola silver witnessed an increase of Rs64 and closed at Rs3,234 and that of 10 gram silver rose by Rs55 to close at Rs2,772.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $78 to $3,118 from $3,040, whereas silver surged by $0.64 to close at $30.94, the Association reported.