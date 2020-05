F.P. Report

KARACHI: The price of gold per tola on Tuesday dropped by Rs1,500 and was traded at Rs 95,500, according to Sindh Barter Association.

The price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs1,286 to Rs81,876 while 22-carat gold came at Rs75,053 per 10 grams.

The gold market dealers said that the world gold prices fell by 27 dollars an ounce.