Gold price reaches historic high after gaining Rs300 per tola

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan reached a historic high after gaining Rs300 per tola on Saturday.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa and Jewellers Association (ASSJA), the price of gold settled at Rs145,800 per tola.

Meanwhile, the price of the yellow metal increased by Rs258 per 10 grams to settle at Rs125,000. The rates of yellow metal have been rising over the last three days.

A day prior, the price of the precious commodity increased by Rs1,500 and closed at Rs145,500 per tola.

However, in the international market, the price of gold decreased by $6 per ounce to close at $1,840.

Meanwhile, the silver prices in the domestic market did not witness an increase and remained at Rs1,560 per tola. Silver’s per 10 grams rate stood at Rs1,337.44.