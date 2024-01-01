Gold price reaches Rs285,000 per tola in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (APP): The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1,600 and was sold at Rs285,000 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs283,400 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,372 to Rs244,342 from Rs242,970 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs223,980 from Rs222,722, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs3,350 and Rs2,872.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $16 to $2,755 from $2,72,739, the Association reported.