Gold price sees another big increase

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: The gold price Saturday witnessed a twist as the price of glittery metal swelled once again.

The price of gold per tola has been increased by Rs1,000 to reach Rs131,600.

According to the report, the price of 10-gram gold has increased by Rs858 to reach Rs112,826.

In the international market, the price of gold per ounce has remained stable at US$1974. Yesterday, the price of gold per tola fell by Rs100 to close at Rs130,600, while the price of 10-gram gold was decreased by Rs86 to reach Rs111,968.