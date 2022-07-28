Gold price up by Rs10,500, reaches historic level of Rs162,500 per tola

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Owing to appreciation of dollar against rupee, the price of 24 karat per tola gold jumped by Rs10,500 per tola and was sold at its highest-ever price of Rs162,500 on Thursday against sale at Rs152,000 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs9,503 and was sold at Rs139,318 against its sale at Rs130,315 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs127,708 against its sale at Rs119,456, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs30 and was sold at Rs1603 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs25.72 and was sold at Rs1397.46.

The price of gold in international market increased by $29 and was sold at $1750 against its sale at $1721, the association reported.