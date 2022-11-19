Gold prices continue to increase in Pakistan

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The gold prices in Pakistan continued to increase Monday despite the yellow metal seeing a decrease in value in the international market, on Saturday.

The gold price of one tola of 24-Karat gold went up by Rs100 to reach Rs158,100.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-Karat gold went up by Rs85 to reach Rs135,545.

The 10-gram of 22-Karat gold is being traded for Rs115,132.

In the international market, the price of one ounce of gold was decreased by $10 to reach $1751.

The price of silver in the country remained stable as one tola of 24-Karat silver was available for Rs1690 while the price of 10 grams of 24-Karat was Rs1450.